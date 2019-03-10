Brent Kelso



Brent Kelso passed away March 2nd, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to Robert and Geri Kelso on November 13th, 1963. Brent was a graduate of Rogers High School and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He attended Owen's Community College and worked as an EMT throughout the Toledo area for many years. Brent was happiest when he was helping others. He counseled individuals with developmental disabilities at Camp Courageous and worked as a caregiver at several nursing homes. Brent was an avid reader, loved country music and was always curious and eager to learn. But above all, he was a true individual, committed to doing things his way. Brent spent many of his later years traveling the country as an OTR truck driver. Brent had an incredible imagination and his family will always miss hearing him tell stories about his many experiences.



Brent was preceded in death by his mother Geri Kelso. Brent is survived by his father, Robert Kelso; his brother, nephew and niece, Paul, Jake and Tatum Kelso; his daughter and granddaughter, Natasha Wittich and Trinity Mysinger; his son, Jesse Kelso and his daughter, Tiffany Kelso. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019