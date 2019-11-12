|
Brett Michael Bunting
Brett was born on April 27th, 1988 and was overcome on October 6th, 2019 by his long, painful battle with addiction. He will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, his love of all kinds of music, writing poetry and songs. Despite his own struggles, Brett always tried to be there for his family and friends and battled for the underdog. Brett was employed at Maumee Assembly and Stamping. He enjoyed playing drums in the worship band at Kingdom Run Biker Church. He will be sorely be missed by everyone whose lives were touched by his presence.
Brett is survived by his children Audriana and Logan Bunting, his parents Danny (Christine) Tolford and his biological father Michael (Jenny) Bunting, siblings Paul (Katrina) Engel, Haylee (Christian) Kellerbauer, Jesse (Megan) Tolford, Brittan Tolford, Michael (Angela) Bunting, Lauren Bunting, Breanne Bunting, Jessica Bunting, James Keel and Don Keel, grandmother Joyce Tolford and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Brett was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul Taylor, Leon (Corky) and Patricia Butler, great grandparents Edwin and Thelma Koperski, Lester and Lucy Taylor and Leon and Edwina Butler.
Funeral Services will be held at Kingdom Run Biker Church and Outreach, 670 Phillips Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612 on Saturday, November 16th at 4:00pm with public visitation starting at 1:00pm.
The family requests donations can be made in his honor to Kingdom Run Biker Church's Addiction Outreach in person or through the church's Facebook donation button.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019