Breyan Elaine HunterBreyan Elaine Hunter entered this world Friday, December 24, 1976, at 8:32 a.m. in Toledo, Ohio. She transitioned Sunday July 19, 2020, at 5:56 p.m. in Arlington, Virginia, with her mother, Elaine Hunter, at her side. Breyan accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at the age of 16 and was baptized by the Rev. Floyd Rose pastor of Family: The Church Without Walls.Breyan attended Toledo Public Schools (TPS) graduating from Jesup W. Scott High School, Class of 1995. "Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog!"Breyan furthered her education at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) receiving both her Bachelor of Business Management degree and MBA from the School of Business and Industry (SBI). Breyan was active in the HR community beyond her employment. Breyan was a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and she was a Certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) from HRCI.Breyan had many interests and she loved to experience new things and places. She lived a very full life in her 43 years with us. She once said that she would try anything once except bungee jumping.Breyan leaves to mourn her passing, mother, Elaine Hunter; father, John D. Murphy; sister, Branda Lynne Hunter; aunts, Diane "TiDi" Hunter and Marelen Cook; numerous cousins, extended family, friends, co-workers and meet-up groups.The celebration of her life will take place Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43604. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. with the service commencing at 12:00 p.m., interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.