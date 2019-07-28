|
|
MR. BRIAN A. HAYES
Mr. Hayes, 41, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in his home. He was a 1996 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and attended Texas Southern University. He is survived by mother, Joyce M. Williams and brothers Willie Hayes and Cameron Garrison. A Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Phillips Temple CME Church, 565 Palmwood Ave., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. Reverend Dr. Amariah McIntosh, Pastor.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019