Brian Burks, Sr.01/10/1972 - 06/06/2020Brian Craig Burks Sr. was born on January 10, 1972, to Henrietta and Edward Burks II in Toledo, OH. Brian departed this life on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Flower Hospital, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by both parents.Brian graduated from St. Francis de Sales in 1990 and attended Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He attended University of Toledo and earned a Master's Degree in Specialized Education in 2000. Brian immediately began working in his field, as a special education teacher for middle school children attending Toledo Public Schools. Where he worked for nearly 20 years. He was in management for the Ohio Teaching Family Association where he worked with young men ages eight to 21. He was an Advocate for youth on probation with the Youth Advocate Program and an Assistant director at the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo. Brian devoted his career to making positive changes in his student's lives. Brian was also a serial entrepreneur, owning several properties and businesses. Most recently, in 2014 Brian owned and operated Fatboyz Bar in East Toledo. The neighborhood sports bar welcomed everyone and provided the community with five years of entertainment and connectivity.Brian was dedicated to giving back to his community. He was an excellent provider and went out of his way to meet the needs of his family and friends. Brian will be remembered as a patient man who was supportive of the dreams and goals of those whom others gave up on. Brian spent his free time assisting others as a volunteer in a wide variety of organizations. He coached All Ohio Respect, an AAU boys basketball team. He was a staunch supporter of the Wayman Palmer YMCA; providing time, talent and treasure to the Y and the families that use the facility.Brian is survived by his former spouse, Dawn; their children, Brian "Julio" Burks Jr. Johnathan "Cheese" Burks and Brandon "Snoop" Burks; his older siblings. Edward III, Gary (Gloria), Victoria and Victor Burks; a host of nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Reuben Burks (Kateri); and his fiancé, Dana Whitfield. Brian's sons ask that you honor their father by always showing love for your family and community.Services are Thursday, June 18, 2020, with an 11:00 am wake and 12:00 pm funeral at Southern Missionary Baptist Church.