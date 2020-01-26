|
Mr. Brian C. Moody
Mr. Moody, 36, passed Monday, January 6, 2020, at the St. Luke's Hospital. He was a 2001 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a self-employed contractor.
He is survived by mother, Shelley Moody; grandmother, Virginia Moody; brother, Herbert Daniels and sisters, Lisa and Laketa Moody.
Memorial Services 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020