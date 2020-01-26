Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Brian C. Moody Obituary
Mr. Brian C. Moody

Mr. Moody, 36, passed Monday, January 6, 2020, at the St. Luke's Hospital. He was a 2001 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a self-employed contractor.

He is survived by mother, Shelley Moody; grandmother, Virginia Moody; brother, Herbert Daniels and sisters, Lisa and Laketa Moody.

Memorial Services 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
