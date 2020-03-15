|
Brian J. McCarthy
Brian Joseph McCarthy was born May 14, 1957. He was the first born of John and Jane McCarthy. It is with utmost sorrow, for both family and friends, that Brian left this life after an 18-month war with cancer. He passed during the early hours of March 13, 2020.
Brian grew up in an idyllic neighborhood in west Toledo, still referred to as Westmoreland. He was a proud graduate of Gesu grade school, St. Johns High School and Miami (Ohio) University.
Brian's love of family is legendary. This developed early, influenced by the antics of the tap dancing twins, Brian's father Jack and Uncle Joe "Doc." The twins and families resided one home away from each other. Westmoreland was indeed an idyllic neighborhood, but it was not quiet.
In 1990 Brian married his best half Denise. Together they raised three wonderful young men, Ryan, Cullen and Ian. As a family they loved to travel, overindulge in college football, place an occasional wager, cheer, jeer and genuinely love each other's company. Life too, was not quiet.
Brian enjoyed coaching youth sports that included baseball, basketball, lacrosse, hockey and soccer. He gave his time freely and enthusiastically.
Brian was very proud of his Irish Canadian ancestry. As an avid sportsman, it only made sense to become a huge fan of The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, his father's alma mater. As a sportsman he developed a passion for outdoor activities, including golf, scuba diving and fly fishing.
Brian enjoyed traveling throughout the Caribbean and Europe. He continued to explore and find new ways of making everyone laugh until exhaustion set in.
As family life was paramount to Brian, he actually lived two parallel lives. One McCarthy and one Douglas. He managed, in part, both families with dignity, grace and undeniable love.
He was a fierce competitor and yet an understanding, patient mentor. Brian and a few fellow Douglas Co. contemporaries have been together for over 35 years. The McCarthys wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank Pete and Deanne Douglas and all the Douglas Co. staff for many wonderful years together.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Jane; and brother-in-law, Terry Webb.
He is survived by his loving wife Denise; sons: Ryan, Cullen and Ian; sisters: Cheryl McCarthy, Karen (Bill) Hafner, Ann (Gary) Singer; brothers-in-law: Ken (Theresa) Webb, Robbie (Deanna) Price; sister-in-law, Gwen (Tim) Hartford; cousins: Mary Pellioni, Kevin (Bridget) McCarthy, Kelly (Tom) Sheehan, Joe McCarthy, Peg (James) Nicholson, Martin (Amy) McCarthy; also surviving Brian are numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved to tease, laugh and raise a ruckus. We also wish to thank everyone who took the time to help the family. So many kindnesses were shared, particularly from long-time friend Gerald D'agostino, who spent the last weeks of Brian's life with the family.
Visitation is scheduled Monday, March 16, 2020, from 2-8:00 p.m. with scripture service at 7:00 p.m., at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main St. Sylvania, Oh 43560. The Funeral Mass will be conducted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Gesu Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43606.
The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers, any desired contributions be made to The or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
