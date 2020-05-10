Brian Joseph Goldberg
Brian Joseph Goldberg, 47, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, suddenly in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born January 13, 1973, he was the son of Lawrence Goldberg and Colleen Goldberg. Brian graduated from Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio in 1992. Brian had a passion for cars and will be fondly remembered as a perfectionist who took great pride in everything he did.
He is survived by his parents, Lawrence (Cheryl) and Colleen Goldberg; children, Cameron and Lauren Goldberg; brothers, Dan and Tim Goldberg; sister, Keri Struckholz; step-siblings, Angela and Thomas Blackburn.
A private, family service will be held at Eagle Point Cemetery in Rossford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian's name to The Open Door Ministry, Inc. 2823 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608.
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419) 535-5840. www.wickfh.com
www.wickfh.com
Brian Joseph Goldberg, 47, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, suddenly in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born January 13, 1973, he was the son of Lawrence Goldberg and Colleen Goldberg. Brian graduated from Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio in 1992. Brian had a passion for cars and will be fondly remembered as a perfectionist who took great pride in everything he did.
He is survived by his parents, Lawrence (Cheryl) and Colleen Goldberg; children, Cameron and Lauren Goldberg; brothers, Dan and Tim Goldberg; sister, Keri Struckholz; step-siblings, Angela and Thomas Blackburn.
A private, family service will be held at Eagle Point Cemetery in Rossford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian's name to The Open Door Ministry, Inc. 2823 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608.
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419) 535-5840. www.wickfh.com
www.wickfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.