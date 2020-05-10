Brian Joseph Goldberg
1973 - 2020
Brian Joseph Goldberg

Brian Joseph Goldberg, 47, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, suddenly in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born January 13, 1973, he was the son of Lawrence Goldberg and Colleen Goldberg. Brian graduated from Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio in 1992. Brian had a passion for cars and will be fondly remembered as a perfectionist who took great pride in everything he did.

He is survived by his parents, Lawrence (Cheryl) and Colleen Goldberg; children, Cameron and Lauren Goldberg; brothers, Dan and Tim Goldberg; sister, Keri Struckholz; step-siblings, Angela and Thomas Blackburn.

A private, family service will be held at Eagle Point Cemetery in Rossford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian's name to The Open Door Ministry, Inc. 2823 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608.

Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419) 535-5840. www.wickfh.com

www.wickfh.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Eagle Point Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 8, 2020
o sorry to hear this our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time . Eric and Holly Archambeau
Holly Archambeau
Classmate
May 8, 2020
So very sorry for the families loss. He was a good friend from McCord Rd Jr High. Prayers for all of you. Jason & Amy (Howell) Trumbull
Amy Trumbull
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Fond memories of a very happy guy from junior high. Love and hugs to your family Brian, Chad & Nicole Weirich.
Nicole
Friend
May 8, 2020
Keri, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm grateful that I met Brian, I loved his sense of humor and got a kick out of listening to him share whatever was on his mind. I like to think that he's in a better place today. Prayers to you all!
Dan Gaynor
Friend
