Brian Joseph Murray
February 15, 1975 - September 23, 2020
Brian Joseph Murray, 45, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home from natural causes. He was born February 15, 1975, in Akron, OH, to F. Joseph and Linda (Knapp) Murray. Brian graduated from St. Johns Jesuit High School in Toledo, OH; obtained a BS in Chemical Engineering and a JD (summa cum laude ) from the University of Notre Dame. Brian served in numerous public service roles: Deputy to the Associate Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice; Law Clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, Supreme Court of the United States (October Term 2002); Law Clerk to Judge Diarmuid O'Scannlain, U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit. He was a University of Chicago Lecturer in Law: Complex Litigation. His legal career also included serving as a partner at Jones Day, and as an attorney with Rathje Woodward (Wheaton, IL). He specialized in appellate law and complex litigation. His career included numerous achievements: Illinois Super Lawyers (2016 - 2018), John Paul Stevens Pro Bono & Public Service Award (2016), Seventh Circuit Bar Association, Chicago's 40 Under 40 (2014), Crain's Chicago Business, Illinois Super Lawyers, Rising Star (2009 - 2015), Chicago's 40 Under 40 Rising Stars (2013), The National Law Journal, 40 Illinois Attorneys Under Forty To Watch (2013), The Chicago Lawyer and Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, Human Rights Practitioner Award (2013), National Immigrant Justice Center.
He is survived by the pride and joy of his life, his children, Aidan, Sophie, Kieran, and Declan and their mother, Carol Murray; his parents, F. Joseph and Linda; sister, Kelly (Brian) Condon; grandmother, Lee Marie Knapp; nephews, Emmett and Leo Condon; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jeanette and Frank Murray; maternal grandfather, Leigh Knapp; and uncles, Robert and Michael Murray.
It was Brian's strong wish to help others achieve their best. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed towards one of the following:
· His family trust (make checks payable to Brian J. Murray Living Trust) · Notre Dame St. Thomas More Society (Scholarship Fund for Notre Dame Law Students) - https://giveto.nd.edu/thomas-more
· National Immigrant and Justice Center - https://immigrantjustice.salsalabs.org
