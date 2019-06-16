The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Cedar Creek Church, Perrysburg Campus
29129 Lime City Road
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Leck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian L. Leck


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian L. Leck Obituary
Brian L. Leck

Brian L. Leck, age 58, of Millbury, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 12, 2019. Brian was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 9, 1960. He graduated from Lake High School in 1978. Brian entered the United States Army in 1981 where he served as an Airborne Ranger, Platoon Sergeant and was a Desert Storm Veteran. After returning home to Toledo he worked as a Journeyman Ironworker for Ironworkers Local 55. Brian married Kendra (Rider) Leck on March 3, 2018. Brian and Kendra loved to travel and were fortunate to make some wonderful memories together.

Brian was a devoted Ohio State fan and a life-long Cleveland Browns fan. Through thick and thin the Brownies were always his team. He had a special passion for his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and 67 Pontiac Firebird. Brian also had a special love for his family and friends; always looking forward to family gatherings, spending time with his nieces and nephews or quality time with his friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Kendra; step-children Shelby Readel and Adrienne (Rob) Miller; siblings, Rick (Laura) Cole, Mark (Lona) Leck, Jennifer (Todd) Togrul; nieces/nephews Brianna (Jordan) Ray, Zach Cole, Larissa Leck, Kennedy, Caden and Kerrigan Togrul; brother in-law Keith (Gloria) Rider and mother-in-law Lois Rider and fur baby Samantha. He is proceeded in death by his mother Jean (Dickerson) Leck; stepfather James Leck and father Richard Cole.

A celebration of life will be held at Cedar Creek Church, Perrysburg Campus, 29129 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, Ohio on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Toledo Area Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted with Cremation Society of Toledo.
logo

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now