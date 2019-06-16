Brian L. Leck



Brian L. Leck, age 58, of Millbury, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 12, 2019. Brian was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 9, 1960. He graduated from Lake High School in 1978. Brian entered the United States Army in 1981 where he served as an Airborne Ranger, Platoon Sergeant and was a Desert Storm Veteran. After returning home to Toledo he worked as a Journeyman Ironworker for Ironworkers Local 55. Brian married Kendra (Rider) Leck on March 3, 2018. Brian and Kendra loved to travel and were fortunate to make some wonderful memories together.



Brian was a devoted Ohio State fan and a life-long Cleveland Browns fan. Through thick and thin the Brownies were always his team. He had a special passion for his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and 67 Pontiac Firebird. Brian also had a special love for his family and friends; always looking forward to family gatherings, spending time with his nieces and nephews or quality time with his friends.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife Kendra; step-children Shelby Readel and Adrienne (Rob) Miller; siblings, Rick (Laura) Cole, Mark (Lona) Leck, Jennifer (Todd) Togrul; nieces/nephews Brianna (Jordan) Ray, Zach Cole, Larissa Leck, Kennedy, Caden and Kerrigan Togrul; brother in-law Keith (Gloria) Rider and mother-in-law Lois Rider and fur baby Samantha. He is proceeded in death by his mother Jean (Dickerson) Leck; stepfather James Leck and father Richard Cole.



A celebration of life will be held at Cedar Creek Church, Perrysburg Campus, 29129 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, Ohio on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Toledo Area Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted with Cremation Society of Toledo.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019