Brian Leo Pawlowski, age 39, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, March 11, 2019. Brian graduated from Whitmer High School in 1998 and joined the United States Air Force in 2002, becoming a Radio Frequency Transmission Specialist and retired in 2011. His military career took him many places around the world, but his heart stayed in his last duty station in Anchorage, Alaska. There he found his love of fishing for salmon and halibut, as well as a love for white chocolate mochas! He enjoyed golfing when he could, loved reading his favorite author, Robert Jordan, and had a huge love of video games, too.



Brian loved fiercely…his family, his friends, his country and his four-legged friends, especially his buddy KC. He was a lover of all animals, but was a huge dog lover at heart. Whether it was KC, or his doggie nieces and nephews, he always had time for a pet and some playtime. Brian believed that every home should have a pet, and every pet should have a human to love them. Brian blessed this world with a giving heart and would always help an animal, friend or stranger in need.



Brian is survived by his parents, Leo and Elaine Pawlowski; sister and brother-in-law, Nicole Pawlowski-Herr and Brian Herr; uncle, Dale (Joyce) Miekis; and many cousins, extended family and friends.



Visitation will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church. Members of VFW 606 will conclude with Military Honors at the church.



Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Toledo; NAMI of Toledo (National Alliance on Mental Illness); the Toledo Vet Center (Byrne Rd) or the Veterans Crisis Line (VeteransCrisisLine.net). Condolences may be shared with the family at



www.sujkowski.com



