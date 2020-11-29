Brian Parriet



Brian Patrick Parriet, age 54, passed away peacefully in his home on November 23rd surrounded by family. He was a 1985 graduate of Mason High School. Brian served his country in the U.S. Army. He treasured spending time with his family and friends and had great love for animals.



Brian is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Ann Parriet; brother, Brian Scott and his grandmother, Evelyn Lucille Fox whom he shared a special bond with. He is survived by his son, Christopher Parriet and the mother of his son, Carol Parriet along with his siblings, Michelle Parriet, Charles Parriet (Sandra), Eman "April" Elaasar (Hany), Aubrey Panning (Greg), Judith Bechler and devoted friend, Daniel Rice. He had 13 nieces and nephews and 3 great nieces.



Memorial service will be held at a later time.





