1/1
Brian Parriet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Parriet

Brian Patrick Parriet, age 54, passed away peacefully in his home on November 23rd surrounded by family. He was a 1985 graduate of Mason High School. Brian served his country in the U.S. Army. He treasured spending time with his family and friends and had great love for animals.

Brian is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Ann Parriet; brother, Brian Scott and his grandmother, Evelyn Lucille Fox whom he shared a special bond with. He is survived by his son, Christopher Parriet and the mother of his son, Carol Parriet along with his siblings, Michelle Parriet, Charles Parriet (Sandra), Eman "April" Elaasar (Hany), Aubrey Panning (Greg), Judith Bechler and devoted friend, Daniel Rice. He had 13 nieces and nephews and 3 great nieces.

Memorial service will be held at a later time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 27, 2020
Since I was young I would remember you and my mom, (Eman “April” Elaasar), would always call each other on the phone and have long conversation about how life has been. No matter how far both of you physically were, the bond between the both of you would always remain the same and that is something I truly admired. You would always ask about me and my sisters and if I was being good to my mom and we would always Joke about how I was your “misdemeanor”. May you rest in peace.
Gaanah
Family
November 27, 2020
My dearest love, my brother, my heart is broken but I know you are in a better place. May You R.I.P. You will always be in my prayers until we meet again. I will miss you greatly and I love u.
Eman (April) Elaasar
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved