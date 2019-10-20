|
Brian S. Latta
Brian S. Latta died unexpectedly in his home on October 14, 2019 at the age of 59. Brian is survived by his children, Lucas, Nathan, Celina, and stepson Stephen Rodriguez; grandchildren, Kaelynn and Luke Latta; brothers, Ray, Gordon (Lisa Jones) and Paul Latta; and his father, Gordon Latta. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lynn; stepdaughter, Brandi Rodriguez; and mother, Margaret.
Brian was born on May 18, 1960 in Toledo, OH to Gordon and Margaret Latta. He graduated from Macomber Vocational High in 1978. In 2003, he remarried to Lynn Rodriguez, whom he met while working at Calphalon as a shift supervisor. Shortly after, Brian began working for Hayes Brothers Ornamental Iron as a painter/installer, where he remained until his death.
Brian was a simple man that asked for little but gave what he could when he could. An avid outdoorsman who loved spending time fishing, shooting, white water rafting, skydiving, and backpacking in the Great Smokey Mountains. Through his own request Brian's ashes will be scattered alongside his late wife and throughout the mountains.
For those who knew him, please give one last toast to celebrate his life while embracing your favorite memories with him.
A private reception and ceremony will be held for close friends and family.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019