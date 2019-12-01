|
Brian Swanson
Brian Stephen Swanson passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 23rd in his home at the age of 46. He was born Nov. 28, 1972 in Oxnard, CA to Dalynn Jackson and Yoshikazu Swanson. As a young man, he moved to Toledo and was employed with Lowes Building Services for 15 years.
Brian enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, Dodgers and Lakers. Most of all his pride and joy were his children. Brian loved playing video games with his son, Evan, and finding ways to tickle his daughter, Zoey. His dog, Sadie held a special place in his heart, Brian would give her good scratches and tease her with taking a bath.
He is survived by his loving wife Nicole; children Evan and Zoey; mother Dalynn Jackson; father Yoshi (Carol) Swanson of San Dimas, CA; and sister Zena Palma of West Covina, CA.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd Tuesday Dec 3rd after 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 6 p.m.
Donations may be made to Brian's family to offset expenses.
www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019