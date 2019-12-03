Home

Brian Wallace Boley


1942 - 2019
Brian Wallace Boley Obituary
Brian Wallace Boley

Brian Wallace Boley, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 77. He was born on May 27, 1942, to Norma (Hosner) Flanigan and the late Morris Boley.

An artist and a poet, he lived his life guided by the strong desire to help others. Joining the Navy at 17 and later becoming a volunteer firefighter for the city of Oregon, Ohio.

He leaves behind a legacy of four daughters, Deborah (David) Hinz, Rebecca Boley, Amy Poland and Katie Boley, and one son, Mathew (Amy) Charles. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren to cherish his memory. He is also survived by his mother, Norma and brother, Gary. He was preceded in death by his son, David and his brother, Bruce.

To show remembrance, please spread acts of kindness and consider donating to your local fire station.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
