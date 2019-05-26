|
|
Bridget Marie (Doran) Monto
Bridget was born July 14 1965, to Richard and Helen Doran. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Monto and son, Rory (Leanne) Monto; as well as her 2 grandchildren, beautiful Alana and Elijah; her special pet, Seamus. Bridget is also survived by sisters, Tammy Doran, Katie Asbury, Kayla Schroeder and brothers, George and Richard and many nephews and nieces. She was preceeded in death by her mother, Helen Doran.
There will be no service. Donations can be made in her name to the Toledo Human Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019