Bridget Renee Sanders
Miss Bridget Renee Sanders

Bridget Renee Sanders, 60, passed Monday, June 22, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a 1978 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School in 1978 and loved attending gatherings with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, mother, Bernice Burgin; father and stepmother, R.E. and Jean Sanders; sons, Christopher Sanders, Robert Omar (Lauren) Sanders and Teron Keith Harris Jr.; 7 grandchildren; brother, Troy Armstrong; stepsisters, Sharon Renee Johnson and Doris Cavanaugh; stepbrother, Charles Cavanaugh and a host loving family and friends.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
