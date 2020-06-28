Miss Bridget Renee SandersBridget Renee Sanders, 60, passed Monday, June 22, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a 1978 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School in 1978 and loved attending gatherings with family and friends.She leaves to cherish her memory, mother, Bernice Burgin; father and stepmother, R.E. and Jean Sanders; sons, Christopher Sanders, Robert Omar (Lauren) Sanders and Teron Keith Harris Jr.; 7 grandchildren; brother, Troy Armstrong; stepsisters, Sharon Renee Johnson and Doris Cavanaugh; stepbrother, Charles Cavanaugh and a host loving family and friends.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.