Bridgett Ann Emm
Bridgett Ann Emm (neé Albrecht), age 66, of Swanton, OH, died on Saturday, November 7th, at her residence. She was born on February 2, 1954, in Toledo, OH, to Richard and Barbara (Bennett) Albrecht. Her mother and father are deceased.
Bridgett was a 1972 graduate of McAuley High School in Toledo, OH. She had a fulfilling career as an ultrasound and radiological technologist for more than 40 years and worked for Maumee OB GYN for the last 30 years. In addition to her career, she and her husband shared a deep connection to the outdoors. Together they passionately operated their charter fishing business, Salm-Eye-Emm Sport Fishing, in Cheboygan, MI, on Northern Lake Huron. They also enjoyed hunting the forests of Ohio and caring for their beloved dogs, Bojak and BB.
Bridgett is survived by her husband of 29 years, Michael J. Emm, whom she married on August 2, 1991 in Waterville, OH; sons, Blake M. (Sarah) Warner of Bethesda, MD, and Andrew M. (Kimberly) of Daphne, AL; stepdaughters, Nichole and Karin; five grandchildren, Hazel M. Warner (6), Blakely M. Warner (5), Rhys A. Warner (3), Alyse M. Warner (2), and Kamila E. F. Warner (1); brother, John (Esther) Albrecht of Detroit, MI; and sisters, Michelle (Dave) Alger of Benton Harbor, MI, Robin (John) Picard of Saginaw, MI, and Judy (Gary) Mohr of Waterville, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Wounded Warriors
Foundation (woundedwarriorproject.org
) or to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank (toledofoodbank.org
).
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614 (419 473 0300).
