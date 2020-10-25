Brigido Elizondo
Brigido Elizondo passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23 ,2020. He was born in Laredo, TX on October 8, 1934, moving to Michigan at a young age.
Brigido, always a hard worker, retired from Jeep after 36 years. He spent his free time on his boat fishing, tending his garden, harvesting his tomatoes and chilies for his special salsa, visiting his family, working in his garage on his latest project, and driving his red truck in search of good deals at estate and garage sales.
He was preceded in death by his son Robert, his parents, Pedro and Juanita Elizondo, his sister Paula Guardiola, and his son-in-law Fred Vernon.
Brigido is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years (together over 70 years!), Maria Zulema (Gomez), his children John (Marianne), Roberta Vernon, and Brigit Elizondo; his grandchildren James, Michael, Emily Elizondo, Georgiana Quigley (son, Joseph & grandson, Elliot) and Thad Vernon; his siblings Maria Oyerbides and Joe (Marsha) Elizondo. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Brigido's family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 738 South St. Clair Street, Toledo, OH 43609 in recognition of the spiritual guidance and comfort he always found there.
Brigido's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at noon at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with a short visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Toledo.
A light lunch will follow Mass. Private interment will be at 3:30 p.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606, Section U, Lot 45, Space 2. Please leave condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com
