Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Hindu Temple of Toledo
4336 King Rd.
Sylvania, OH
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brijendra Singh Obituary
Brijendra Singh

Brijendra Singh, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at Charter Senior Living in Sylvania with his family by his side.

He was born to Jagraj and Daleep Singh on December 1, 1936 in Khalor, India. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1957 where he later earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan and his M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington. He became a U.S. citizen in January, 1969.

Brijendra was employed at several aerospace companies including Teledyne (Toledo) before retiring from NASA (Cleveland) in 2006.

Family was very important to him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and reading, especially to his children and then grandchildren. He was an avid University of Michigan football fan and was a season ticket holder for 44 years. He loved spending Saturdays watching football with his family.

Brijendra was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vimal Pilania; and son, Michael K. Singh. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marsha (Brown); son, Ajay Singh (Karen); daughter, Asha Thompson; daughter-in-law, Heather Singh (Anthony Nielson); brother-in-law, G.P. Pilania; 11 grandchildren, Monica, Tasha, Katie, Brandy, Zach, Amber, Nick, Joe, Ben, Josh, and Cameron; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a private cremation ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June, 24th for family at Toledo Memorial Park, Swan Lake Chapel. A memorial service honoring Brijendra will begin at 6:00 p.m. on July 1, 2019 at the Hindu Temple of Toledo, 4336 King Rd. Sylvania, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Northwest Ohio, 480 W. Dussell Dr. Maumee, OH 43537, www.alz.org/nwohio

Published in The Blade on June 23, 2019
