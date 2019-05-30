|
Brittany Catherine Miller
Brittany Catherine Miller, 21 years, of Livonia, MI passed away suddenly as the result of a car accident on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1998 to parents Donald Miller and Tonya Beroske.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue Temperance, MI with a short service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
