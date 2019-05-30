Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Brittany Catherine Miller






Brittany Catherine Miller, 21 years, of Livonia, MI passed away suddenly as the result of a car accident on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1998 to parents Donald Miller and Tonya Beroske.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue Temperance, MI with a short service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.





Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019
