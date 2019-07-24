Brittany Foor



Brittany Foor, 30 years of age, and a resident of Fisherville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, following a lifetime battle with Alstrom Syndrome.



She was born July 8, 1989 in Toledo. Brittany was raised in Amherst, graduating from Marion L. Steele in Amherst in 2008. She continued her education at University of Louisville where she graduated with honors and received her Bachelors and Masters Degree in Social Work. Brittany had made her home in Fisherville, Kentucky for the last eight years.



She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Church in Amherst. Brittany was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan. She loved roller coasters, swimming and eating at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant which was her favorite place to eat. She would daily wish her ASI Members happy birthday.



Brittany was a board member for the ASI (A-Team Representative), as well as the Editor of Panoramic Views, and as a patient stakeholder representative on the Stakeholder Steering Committee for the Engagement Award that ASI received from PCORI for the 2016 Conference. Of her Alstrom Family Brittany once wrote, "For me there is nothing more special than being with the peole I love, where no explanation is necessary."



Survivors include her parents Timothy and Helen Foor (nee: Herman) of Fisherville, Kentucky; her brother Wesley Foor (Morgan) of Richmond, Virginia; her grandmother Frances Foor (nee: McCrary) of Fisherville, Kentucky; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and many worldwide friends.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Duane Foor; and her maternal grandparents Arthur and Lucy Herman.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst, Ohio.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alstrom Syndrome International; 14 Whitney Farm Road, Mount Desert, Maine, 04660.



For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register,www.hempelfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019