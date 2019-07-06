Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Brittany J. Krabach


1989 - 2019
Brittany J. Krabach Obituary
Brittany J. Krabach

Brittany J. Krabach, age 29, of Toledo, passed away June 30, 2019. Brittany was born November 25, 1989 in Toledo to Kevin and Diane (Wrzesinski) Krabach. She attended Sylvania Southview High school, graduating in 2008. She was employed with Jeep for 6 years. She enjoyed doing art work and an avid animal lover. Brittany could light up a room with her smile. Brittany was a huge Ohio State fan. So if you dare, wear your favorite Ohio state wear or colors.

The greatest joy in her life was her son Kaiden.

She is survived by her son, Kaiden C. Brown and his father Mike; her father, Kevin C. (Patricia) Krabach, mother, Diane L. (John) Klosowski, step-siblings, Brandi (Kyle)Klosowski, Cody Klosowski, Chelsea (Mike) Palmer, Carley (Chris) Palmer, nephew Rudy Lehman, niece Miranda King, grandfather, Robert Witt; aunts, Pam Jagos, Jolene (Rick) Wagner uncles, Dave (Deb) Wrzesinski, Keith (Shirley) Krabach, Kent (Debbie) Krabach, Karl (Julie) Krabach, cousins Janet Jagos (Elijah), Jason Jagos, Tara (Brad) Pietkowski, Chad Pietkowski, Chris (Erin) Belongea and other numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brittany was preceded in death by her grandparents Darla Witt and Robert Wrzesinski; Raymond & Tillie Krabach, aunts, Francine Krabach, Jeannine (Paul) Belongea, cousin, Ayla Belongea

The family will receive guests Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer West Sylvania Chapel, 3566 King Rd. (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 7:00 pm. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Racing for Recovery in Brittany's memory.

To leave a special message for Brittany's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from July 6 to July 7, 2019
