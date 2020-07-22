1/1
Broderick James "Brody" Lee
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Broderick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Broderick "Brody" James Lee

Broderick "Brody" James Lee passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Brody was born July 24, 1972 in Fremont Ohio to proud parents, Trenda Diekman and Dan Lee. Brody loved time with his friends and family. Brody graduated from Maumee High School in 1990 and California State University in 2004 with a BA degree. Brody enjoyed his very rewarding career as an English Teacher in Cambodia and Thailand. Brody befriended many wonderful acquaintances around the world and the US while living or traveling in Colorado, California, Alaska, Spain, Thailand, Cambodia, and Mongolia. His passions in life were skiing, snowboarding, hiking and scuba diving. He was very proud on being selected as a Peace Corps volunteer to Mongolia in 2006. Brody met the love of his life Pueng (Bee) Jatuporn in Bangkok, Thailand. They were married in 2017. A stranger to no one. He was always fun to be around, bringing joy and laughter wherever he went. Brody was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents Ralph and Joan Diekman and Jack and Mary Lee. He is and always will be deeply missed by all of his many friends and family who loved him. His sister Tanya held a special place in his heart. They grew into being the best of friends to each other. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Pueng (Bee) Jatuporn Lee, parents, Trenda (James) Geller, Dan Lee, father and mother inlaw Chan (Yong) Jatuporn; sisters, Tanya (Gerald) Nowicki, Shannon (Eric) Cota; and niece, Amber Nowicki; nephew, Jordan Nowicki and Miles Cota; aunts, uncles and cousins.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 22, 2020
Dan - John Swartz here. I can't imagine what you are going through with the loss of Brody & my thoughts are therefore with you and your family during this challenging time. The obituary for Brody reads as though he lived a full and adventurous life - no doubt you are proud and happy about that. Hopefully some solace can be taken from the life he led, as although I didn't know him, his adventurous life brought a smile to my face as kindred spirits such as ours are few and far between. God bless.
John Swartz
July 22, 2020
Best friend I've ever had!
AARON O LANGENDERFER
Friend
July 20, 2020
We had fun whenever we got together, Brody will always be in my thoughts.
Paul Musgrove
Friend
July 20, 2020
Brody certainly lived life to the fullest- while being very considerate to everyone he met. He was a great host to his mother and I when we had the opportunity to visit him in Thailand. He made the trip an adventure I will not forget. He was always very considerate- with a kind heart. He will be greatly missed.
Pat Eckelberry
Family
July 20, 2020
Brody was an amazing light always kind and laughing. Tanya and Brody always made everyone around them feel loved. He was full of adventure. He is now on his adventures into other realms. Brody's presence of kindness and acceptance was felt among numerous people throughout life.
Angelique Schuster
Friend
July 20, 2020
Brody was such an adventurous kind and loving soul. I'm so happy that he got to explore the world and find his true love along the way. Brody was my nephew and he was such a cool person inside and out. I have fond memories of babysitting him and Tanya (little toe heads) when they were little. He left this earth way too soon, I'm sure he would have liked to stay a little longer. So sorry Trenda, Dan, and Tanya. Love you and many many hugs to you.
Donna Walker
Family
July 20, 2020
Brody was a wonderful, kind, happy person who loved people and was always, always smiling. He will be missed deeply by so many and his loved ones. Our condolences to the family and we pray for peace during this time of loss.
Leo and Ronnie Fisher
Friend
July 19, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy in the loss of your son...may your memories remain in your hearts, forever...
Dave & Cyndi Wellington
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved