1/1
Bruce A. Bacon Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce A. Bacon, Sr.

Bruce A. Bacon Sr., age 70, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born June 23, 1950, in Toledo to Timothy and Gladys (Roloff) Bacon. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1968.

Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968- 1970. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 4th Class. He retired from Kroger after years of working throughout the grocery industry. Bruce was an avid fisherman, always watching the weather for the next day he could get out to his favorite fishing hole. He enjoyed playing cards, watching movies and football. He loved to spend time with his family and was adored by the family dogs.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Gladys; sister, Pamela Navarre and brother, David Bacon, Sr. He is survived by his son, Bruce A. Bacon, Jr. and granddaughters, Angelie and Harper Bacon. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.

Online condolences may be left at www.fothdorfmeyer.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved