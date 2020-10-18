Bruce A. Bacon, Sr.
Bruce A. Bacon Sr., age 70, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born June 23, 1950, in Toledo to Timothy and Gladys (Roloff) Bacon. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1968.
Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968- 1970. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 4th Class. He retired from Kroger after years of working throughout the grocery industry. Bruce was an avid fisherman, always watching the weather for the next day he could get out to his favorite fishing hole. He enjoyed playing cards, watching movies and football. He loved to spend time with his family and was adored by the family dogs.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Gladys; sister, Pamela Navarre and brother, David Bacon, Sr. He is survived by his son, Bruce A. Bacon, Jr. and granddaughters, Angelie and Harper Bacon. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.
