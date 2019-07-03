Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Knerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce A. Knerr


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce A. Knerr Obituary
Bruce A. Knerr

Bruce A. Knerr of Toledo passed away June 29, 2019 from complications of Dementia and a stroke. He was born in Toledo, Ohio November 7, 1949 to Jean M. (Mills) and Leroy T. Knerr Jr. Bruce graduated from E. L. Bowsher High School in 1967 and obtained a B. A. from the University of Toledo. He was a Vietnam veteran who served as a sergeant in the 173rd. Airborne Brigade. Bruce received two purple hearts after returning home and like many others, suffered from the effects of war for most of his life. He served the city of Toledo faithfully as a safety and training specialist until he retired in 2002. Bruce had a deep love for riding motorcycles, fishing, and the company of his family.

He is survived in death by his son Shane (Melanie) Knerr ; his daughter Shelby Knerr, her siblings Ransom Heshley and Melissa Heshley; his grandchildren Jarred, Alexis, Dylan and Josephine; great-grandchildren Andrew and Avery; his brother Lynn (Debbie) and countless nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Saturday July 6.2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. which will be followed by a military presentation. The family asks that donations be made in Bruce's honor to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now