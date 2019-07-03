Bruce A. Knerr



Bruce A. Knerr of Toledo passed away June 29, 2019 from complications of Dementia and a stroke. He was born in Toledo, Ohio November 7, 1949 to Jean M. (Mills) and Leroy T. Knerr Jr. Bruce graduated from E. L. Bowsher High School in 1967 and obtained a B. A. from the University of Toledo. He was a Vietnam veteran who served as a sergeant in the 173rd. Airborne Brigade. Bruce received two purple hearts after returning home and like many others, suffered from the effects of war for most of his life. He served the city of Toledo faithfully as a safety and training specialist until he retired in 2002. Bruce had a deep love for riding motorcycles, fishing, and the company of his family.



He is survived in death by his son Shane (Melanie) Knerr ; his daughter Shelby Knerr, her siblings Ransom Heshley and Melissa Heshley; his grandchildren Jarred, Alexis, Dylan and Josephine; great-grandchildren Andrew and Avery; his brother Lynn (Debbie) and countless nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.



Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Saturday July 6.2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. which will be followed by a military presentation. The family asks that donations be made in Bruce's honor to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade from July 3 to July 4, 2019