Bruce B. Clark, Jr.
Bruce R. Clark, Jr., 76, of Genoa, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, after a sudden illness. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 18, 1943 the son of Bruce R. and Doris (Watson) Clark Sr. Bruce married Mary Howell in Toledo on November 28, 1969 and she survives.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Ruth (Matt) Weber, Bruce (Rhonda) Clark III, Michael (Kim) Clark; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. he was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio 43430, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Word of Truth Christian Church, 1163 Napoleon Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes. com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 20, 2019