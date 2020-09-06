1/
Bruce Breitner
1947 - 2020
Bruce Breitner

08/17/1947 - 09/03/2020

Bruce Breitner, 72, of Monclova, Ohio passed away on September 3, 2020 at home, while under the care of Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. He was born in Toledo on August 17, 1948 to George and Enid (Reed) Breitner. He was a 1966 graduate of Libbey High School and retired from BP Refinery after 33 years.

He was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan and liked going to casinos, playing cards and golfing. He and his wife, Pat, retired in 2004 and moved to South Carolina, where he enjoyed playing year-round golf for eleven years.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia (Keene); children, Lisa Miller, Michael (Sarah), Bethany (Daniel) Stokes and Jeffrey; step-children, Heather Brewster, Brian (Tricia) Brewster; grandchildren, Jared and Julia Miller, Austin and Noah Breitner, Clyde and Sloane Stokes; step-grandchildren, Jeffrey (Casey) Brewster and Austin, Paige and Aiden Brewster; step great-great grandchild, Anakin; brother, Craig (Janice); sister, Janet Ramser; and mother-in-law, Edith Keene. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, James Keene; and brother-in-law, Mark Keene.

Cremation services are being handled by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville, Ohio.



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
