Bruce C. Gross
1942 - 2020
Bruce C. Gross

Bruce C. Gross, 78, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Heritage Village of Waterville. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 24, 1942 to Donald and Lana (Dubbs) Gross. Bruce graduated from Clay High School in 1960 where he was an exceptional wrestler and then attended the University of Toledo. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a member at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Bruce enjoyed snow skiing, flying and was an avid scuba diver. He traveled to Cuba in the early 1950's with his late father. The family is grateful for the love and care that was given to their brother from the staff at Heritage Village of Waterville and Lucinda Gregory.

Bruce is survived by his siblings, Barbara Warner, Marsha (Gary) Crews, Carole (John) Burnworth, Dan (Michele) Gross, Cindy (Don) McGee; and 15 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Roger Warner.

Private graveside services will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Bruce's name may be directed to Eastminster Presbyterian Church or Cherry Street Mission. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
