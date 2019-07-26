|
|
Bruce Eric Smith
Bruce Eric Smith, 59, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born July 9, 1960 in Oregon to Madonna (Brown) and James Smith.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Tami (Chris) Manns; mother, Madonna Sterger; grandchildren, Oliver and Ava; siblings, Kelly, Jodi, Rex; nieces, Stacy (Levi), Heather (Bill); nephews, Kevin and Jordan. He is preceded in death by his father, James Smith; sister, Tami; brother, Jeff.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider the .
He was a kind and gentle soul.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on July 26, 2019