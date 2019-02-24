Bruce Glen Rowe



Bruce Rowe went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 20th after a long illness.



Loving son of Clarence and Helen Rowe, born August 31st, 1945.



Bruce was a graduate of Macomber High School class of '63 where he lettered in basketball.



Bruce started work at Owens-Corning Fiberglas in the print production area. He worked in several different areas of the company, the last in Marketing Communications and after 38 years of service, retired in 2002.



Because printing was Bruce's first love, he made many friends over the years who were tied to the printing industry. Bruce was a past president of the Toledo Club of Printing House Craftsmen. He enjoyed the time spent with the membership over the years and retained close ties and friendships that stayed with him to this day.



Bruce loved the game of golf and had quite a powerful swing. He loved playing golf whenever he was able and even let his wife join him once in awhile for a quick 9 holes. If he wasn't golfing, Bruce was out planting in his garden. He knew spring was right around the corner when he received his new Burpee catalog. Besides basketball and golf, Bruce loved sports of all kinds and enjoyed getting out to see the Toledo Mudhens, UT Rockets and Detroit Tigers play and watching the grandkids playing sports whenever he got the chance. Bruce was a diehard "Buckeye's" fan and always had the TV tuned in for OSU football and basketball.



Bruce and his wife, Barb, of 36 years enjoyed many years of happiness together. Bruce loved Las Vegas and they enjoyed many trips not just themselves but with family over the years. They enjoyed going to places that were sunny, warm and in close proximity to a golf course.



Bruce is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 36 years; brother Jack (Ellen); children Glen (Sandra) and Douglas (Christina) Rowe, Adam (Gabrielle) and Corey (Julie) Krauss; and seven beautiful grandchildren: Connor, Hannah, Noah, Ava, Parker, Brooklyn and Grayson.



His family would like to extend a note of gratitude to his nurse and caregivers from Promedica Hospice and Comfort Keepers who gave their love and support to both Bruce and his wife over the past year and half and to family and friends who stopped by often to visit and lend a helping hand.



Friends may visit the family on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) where a memorial service will be held that Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Cherry Street Mission Ministries, or charity of your choosing. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019