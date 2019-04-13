Bruce "Bones" Goodrich



Bruce "Bones" Goodrich, 70, passed away on April 4, 2019 in Maumee, Ohio. Born in Toledo, Ohio on March 27, 1949, he was the son of Don and Ann (Miller) Goodrich. Bruce graduated in 1967 from Whitmer High School. After High School he joined the Air Force serving in the 819 Civil Engineering Squadron "Red Horse". He proudly served his country in Vietnam achieving the rank of Sergeant.



Upon returning home from the war, Bruce worked as a handyman. He was known for his "Mr. Fix-It" attitude as he loved to tinker with things and could fix just about anything. Bruce was a selfless man who would do anything for anyone. Bruce enjoyed cheering on his Green Bay Packers and golfing with his son Sean and his brother Gary. He also loved to spend time at the Sylvania Moose Lodge where he was a charter member.



Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Keith. He is survived by his son, Sean (Lindsay); his grandchildren, Keaton and Emerson; his brothers, Don (Judy), Ray (Sky Morris), Gary; sister, Barb (Jerry) Pfaff, and many nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Bruce's life on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3:00-6:00pm at the Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579 located at 6072 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH 43560.



The family would like to thank Bruce's Hospice nurses, especially Amy who took great care of him.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Sylvania Moose Lodge Scholarship Fund.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019