|
|
Bruce Joseph Novak
Bruce Joseph Novak, 67, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on November 28, 2019, at Flower Hospital. He was born in Oregon, Ohio, to Joseph and Susan (Papp) Novak on June 19, 1952. Bruce proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and would go on to work for Hewlett-Packard as a project manager before retiring in 2014. He was an active member at Harbor View Yacht Club where he served in several capacities. Bruce enjoyed boating, fishing and cheering on the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved BBQ'ing and getting all of his friends and family together, but what he cherished most were his grandchildren.
Bruce is survived by his son, Jereme; step-children, Lon (Georgia) Burling II, Rhonda (Timothy) Bellville; grandchildren, Noah, Megan, Macenzie, Lon III, Emily, Cameron Jae Jr., Maili, Madison; siblings, Marjorie, David, Sue, Judi; and girlfriend, Cindy Fallon. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; and son, Cameron.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm. with Harbor View Yacht Club Services at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider the .
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019