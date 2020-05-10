Bruce Kenneth Hine
10/08/1952 - 04/24/2020
Bruce Kenneth Hine passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 67 years old. Bruce grew up in Point Place in Toledo and cherished the memories of his neighborhood, St. John's Baptist Elementary, and was a proud 1970 St. Francis De Sales High School graduate. Bruce then continued his education at the University of Toledo and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor's Degree in History. He maintained many friendships through these avenues by organizing events, dinners, outings, and most recently creating dedicated Facebook groups to stay connected. Thank you to everyone that stayed connected, visited, and supported him through friendship and love.
Bruce was very proud of his Polish and German descent. Bruce honored his family traditions and was never shy about sharing them with his daughters and grandchildren including stories of basket blessings or trying to convince them to try pickled herring (no one ever did adopt this desire (lol)), sweet & sour cabbage, pigs in a blanket, and a family favorite pierogies.
Bruce was an electrician by trade (jack of all trades by experience) and devoted his career to the Local 8 Union in many areas including teaching. He felt rewarded teaching others and mentoring early career electricians. He felt that developing someone's desire to be an electrician was more rewarding than perhaps focusing on one's own. He was a hard worker with an admirable work ethic. He made life-long friends through Local 8. He supported many companies throughout his career including Davis Besse, RMF Nooter, and retired from BP Oil Refinery in 2013.
Bruce loved the water. Fishing, swimming, and most importantly boating, he spent most of his life making memories on the water with friends and his family. Weekend trips to Kelly's Island and "the Bay", day trips up and down the river or making the long trek to the Annual City of Toledo Firework Display, many "Parties in the Park" at Promenade Park, or just sitting dockside listening to music with a gin and tonic or box of wine (he loved box wine). He enjoyed his "boys" boating weekends too. It was always a perfect day when on the water. Bruce was a member of the Ottawa River Yacht Club and annually supported the Regatta.
Bruce loved music. "Boat music" was a favorite and included bands like Foreigner, Steely Dan, Hall and Oats, The Eagles, and Journey. Bruce enjoyed seeing Journey with his granddaughter Ava a few years back at the Huntington Center. Bruce shared it was not all the original members, but still well worth it! He really enjoyed all music and was an encyclopedia for music knowledge that stretched across decades and genres.
Bruce loved spending time at his 4-acre home in the country. Being home, listening to music like Santana, Doobie Brothers, The Who, or Journey, watching and taking pictures of wildlife or budding flowers, working on the truck or tractor, building things, or just tinkering on old stereos was his passion. Bruce was never bored and always had 90% of a project in the works. Nothing was ever truly broken, he could fix anything. He still has his childhood snowblower for goodness sakes.
Bruce adored his grandchildren and was proud to share their accomplishments. It was common to see his blue GMC truck in the parking lot at sporting events, he took fantastic action shots over the years, and he was always good for a "hello wave." In his years of retirement, he was the Breakfast & Bus Pick Up Man for the Kincaid grands. He would share stories of "Mary Jane Eggs" and always leave Amy's stove spotless. As a papa, he will always be remembered as the greatest fisherman, captain of his boat, the world's largest blue Easter egg, and an endless supply of peach rings.
As a father, dad, Bruce left this world too soon but had so many accomplishments during that time. Bruce taught his daughters to be independent, hard-working women, not to cut corners in life, enjoy the music around you, what true stubbornness was, and so much more. Forever in our hearts, his daughters will miss him dearly.
Bruce is survived by his two daughters and five grandchildren, Amy (Erin) Kincaid and their children, Ava, Aiden, and Addison of Perrysburg, OH and Mandy (Phil) Irwin and their children, Beckett and Simon of Avon Lake, OH. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Kenneth and Jane (Przybysz) Hine, and sister, Denise (Hine) Komisarek.
In light of current health and safety directives, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date tentatively for early Fall 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bruce's honor to St. Francis de Sales High School of Toledo: Advancement Office | St. Francis de Sales School | 2323 W. Bancroft St. | Toledo, OH 43607 or online at: https://www.sfstoledo.org/ways-to-give. Please share condolences at
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.