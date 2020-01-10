|
Mr. Bruce R. Thomas, II
Mr. Thomas, II, 40, passed Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington. He leaves to cherish his memories, parents, Bruce R. Thomas Sr. and Gwendolyn Brown; 3 sisters; 1 brother; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Memorial Service 12 noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 11:30 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 10, 2020