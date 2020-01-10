Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
445 Dorr St.
Toledo, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
445 Dorr St.
Toledo, OH
Bruce R. Thomas II Obituary
Mr. Bruce R. Thomas, II

Mr. Thomas, II, 40, passed Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington. He leaves to cherish his memories, parents, Bruce R. Thomas Sr. and Gwendolyn Brown; 3 sisters; 1 brother; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Memorial Service 12 noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 11:30 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 10, 2020
