|
|
Bruce Richard Puls
Bruce Richard Puls was born on August 30, 1961 in Toledo, Ohio. He was one of five children raised from the union of John H. Puls and Bonnie L. Sandman. Bruce attended Rogers High School, graduating with the class of 1979. After high school, Bruce took classes to learn a trade, later becoming an industrial electrician where he worked for Local 8 for more than thirty years.
Bruce Richard Puls age 57, of Toledo passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. To cherish his memory he leaves his loving parents: John H. Puls and Bonnie L. Sandman; his brothers, Anthony Puls, Greg Puls, Scott Puls and his twin brother, Douglas (Barbara) Puls.
Friends may gather from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419-865-8879). A funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon also at the funeral home with Deacon Dan Waters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish officiating.
Special memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.neville-funeral.com.
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 30, 2019