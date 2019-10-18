|
Bruce Roy Antieau
Bruce Roy Antieau, age 64, passed away suddenly October 9, 2019, after a short illness. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane; his father, Roy Henry; his brothers, Wesley Thomas, and Jeffrey Mark Antieau. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly and Jennifer Antieau; and sisters, Janice Jacksits, and Denice Kell. Also the love of his life, Jeanne Tank.
May he rest in eternal peace. A private Celebration of Life gathering will be held by the family. Internment will be at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019