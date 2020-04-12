|
|
Bruce Steven Levison Ph.D.
Bruce S. Levison passed away Tuesday, April 7 2020, at the age of 60. Bruce is survived by his wife, Debra (Levine) Levison; parents, Jerome and Ann Levison; mother in law, Harriet Levine; sons, Ian (Ilona) Levison, Ben Levison; granddaughter, Elle Levison; brothers, David (Amy) Levison, Michael (Jill) Levison; brother-in-laws, Richard (Brenda) Levine, Michael (Laura) Levine and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a beloved father, son, husband, uncle, and friend.
Bruce is a Toledo, Ohio, native and graduated from the University of Toledo as an undergraduate with a BS in Pre Med in 1981 with a tri-major in Math, Biology and Chemistry. Driven by his love for research Bruce continued his studies at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland Ohio, where in 1986 he received his PhD in Organic Chemistry and later earned a Post-Doctoral in Pharmacology in 1988.
Bruce went on to spend a combined 39 years of his career in both the research laboratories and academia where he was responsible for numerous publications, grants, and patents that advanced medicinal sciences. To his colleagues Bruce was best known around the lab as an equipment guru, and mechanical and engineering prowess.
When he was away from the lab Bruce was a rocket scientist at heart. He found joy in publishing articles related to his hobby sport rocketry and helping his fellow rocketeers by simulating flights, designing new models, and utilizing 3D printing to build bespoke parts. Bruce was known by his friends and family for his sense of humor and how he loved to make others laugh.
Donations can be made in memory of Bruce to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick Funeral Home (419)535.5840.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020