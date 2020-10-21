1/1
Bruce Wayne Aseltyne
1951 - 2020
Bruce Wayne Aseltyne

Bruce Wayne Aseltyne, age 69 of Maumee, passed away on October 18, 2020, after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer's. He was born to Glen and Jeanette (Ditch) Aseltyne on September 26, 1951. He was a graduate of Devilbiss High School and the University of Toledo. Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Pietras, on October 23, 1971 and together they raised 3 children. He spent his career working at Benington Associates where he eventually became owner. His company was a York International Distributor of Systems and Equipment where he received numerous awards from York for his performance and sales. Bruce was a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and Toledo Heating & Air Conditioning Contractors Association (THACCA). He held many leadership positions, including President, in both organizations. Bruce was proud of his time on the Board of Control for the City of Toledo HVAC. He was also longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Church and Brandywine Country Club where he enjoyed golfing. He always loved and looked forward to his golf outings known as the "Calloway Club" with his close friends. Bruce was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed cheering for the University of Toledo and University of Michigan Football and the Detroit Red Wings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David. He survived by his loving wife, Lynn; children, Amy (Joe) Carroll, Craig (Paula) and Todd (Jill) Aseltyne; grandchildren, Evan, Aiden and Lydia Carroll, Bailey and Louis Bruce Aseltyne; sister, Glenda (Clark) Lockart; brother, Steven (Suzanne) Aseltyne; brother-in-law, James (Gina) Pietras, as well as his nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, October 22nd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 23rd at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff at the Manor of Perrysburg for their exceptional and compassionate care for the last 6 years. Also to our friends and family for all their love and support.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the local Alzheimer's Association. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
