Bruce William Bansbach
Bruce William Bansbach, 68, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.
A native and lifelong resident of Toledo, Ohio, Bruce was born on February 26, 1951 to Louis (Fred) and Doris Bansbach. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1969 and later received his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Toledo. His professional career included stints as a finance director, restaurateur, business owner, and most recently, as a part-time accountant, supporting the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio.
An athlete and avid sports fan, Bruce grew up playing football, baseball, and track, later channeling that passion through softball and golf leagues. On most fall Saturdays, he could be found tossing back a few beers and rooting on his beloved Buckeyes. He also enjoyed being around water, spending countless summer weekends at his happy place — the family's cottage on Round Lake in Manitou Beach, Michigan. But regardless of the activity or location, Bruce always prioritized what mattered most to him: creating new experiences and memories with his friends and family.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his long-time partner, Reka Monus; his friend and ex-wife, Barbara Bansbach; daughter, Keri Bansbach; son, Bryan (Ryan) Bansbach; and grandson, Jasper Bansbach.
A private memorial service and celebration of life with friends and family will be held this summer. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bruce's honor are asked to consider the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence or Planned Pethood.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020