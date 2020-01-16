Home

Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Brynda Sue Gerhards


1948 - 2020
Brynda Sue Gerhards Obituary
Brynda Sue Gerhards

Brynda Sue Gerhards, 71, of Huntersville, North Carolina, passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 25, 1948.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Janetta King; her sister, Nancy Gibson; and her beloved in-laws, Lefty and Theresa Gerhards.

Brynda is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Gary Gerhards; her daughter, Dana Gerhards; her son, Jeff Gerhards; and her grandson, Blaise Carr. As well as her sister, Beverly Gibson; her brother, Michael Gibson; her beloved lifelong friend Gail Dixon; and many cherished extended family members.

Brynda attended Little Miami High School in Morrow, Ohio. After raising her children she pursued a career in real estate in Armonk, New York. In 2007, Brynda and Gary relocated to Huntersville, North Carolina. Brynda will be missed dearly by her family and all those who knew her.

Services will be held privately with the immediate family. Memorial donations are invited to be made in her name to the ARDS Foundation (www.ardsglobal.org) or mailed directly to ARDS Foundation, 3330 Dundee Rd., Suite C4, Northbrook, IL, 60062. www.kepnerfh.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020
