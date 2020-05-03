Bud Cofer
Bud Cofer, 97, passed away May 1, 2020, at his home in Monclova. He was born December 14, 1922, in Searcy, Arkansas, to Homer V. and Rosa Lee (Aunspaugh) Cofer. On December 24, 1944, he married Ruby (English) in Searcy and she passed away on October 22, 2004.
Bud was a truck driver for over 50 years until he finally retired in 1996. He was also a farmer noted for his delicious sweet corn that he grew in the acreage behind his house. Being a self-employed trucker Bud was a skilled mechanic who could fix anything mechanical. He even built a 1957 Chevy from just a frame and many boxes of parts.
Bud is survived by his children, Michael (Pat) Cofer of Deer Park, TX, Sharon (Dan) White of Naples, FL, Sandy Francisco of Phoenix, AZ, Karen (Bill) Barrick of Toledo, and Anita (Fred) Laginess of Monclova; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and his sister, Jackie Scherer. His parents; his wife, Ruby; 6 brothers and 8 sisters, preceded him in death.
Due to the restrictions that have been implemented regarding gatherings, a private family service will be held, followed by burial at the Ottawa Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements were entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio.
Bud's family wishes to thank his friend, Ed and the Caregivers at Comfort Keepers especially Linda, Bill, Deanna and Natasha. Donations in Bud's Memory are encouraged to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, or the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 480 W Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.