Buddy Lee Holt



Buddy Lee Holt, age 80, of Toledo, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 28, 2019. Buddy was born July 18, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Grace (Gardiner) Holt.



He married the love of his life on August 24 and have shared 55 wonderful years together. They raised three children, Laura, Matthew, and Julie. Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with the grandchildren and family.



In addition to his parents, Buddy was also preceded in death by his Siblings, Wanda, Myra, and Mack. Left to cherish his memory is his Wife, Carol Holt; Daughters, Laura Jensen, Julie (Richard) Hoffert; Son, Matthew Holt; Grandchildren, Morgan, Tyler, Jacob, Katelyn, Megan, Riley and Ross; and nieces, nephews, and friends.



A Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 09, 2019, at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, Oh 43623 (419) 473-0300, from 2:00 p.m. ~ 5:00 p.m. with A Celebration of Life to begin at 5:00 p.m.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019