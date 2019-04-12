Resources More Obituaries for Burgess Bills Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Burgess R. Bills

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Dr. Burgess R. Bills, whose wartime Army duty in hospitals that cared for the injured inspired him to be a physician, died April 4, in the memory care unit of Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. He was 96.



He'd developed a respiratory infection, his son Dr. Steven Bills said. Formerly of Sylvania Township, the elder Dr. Bills and his wife, Luanne, moved from Lambertville to Kingston about four years ago.



He retired in the early 1990s from his family practice of medicine, which for many years was on Monroe Street in Sylvania. His black bag in hand, he went on nighttime house calls, his car equipped with a spotlight to find addresses. His son Brent, who became a physician, accompanied him on Friday nights.



One of two phone lines coming into the Bills home was the doctor's office number. Stationed bedside with the phone was a brass lamp and notepad.



"I can remember many nights hearing that phone going off in the middle of the night," his son Steven said. "He enjoyed helping people. I wanted to go into medicine and help people, too."



His niece Marty Hartman said: "He cared so deeply for each of his patients. I've heard that from many people over the years I came in contact with who were patients of his."



He was born Sept. 2, 1922, to Florence and Harold Bills, grew up on Willys Parkway in West Toledo, and was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School.



Dr. Bills was an apprentice electrician when he was drafted into the Army during World War II. Inquisitive and dexterous as a youth, he built a crystal radio set with the help of his mother. He liked working on projects with his grandfather, William Bills, including scooters propelled by gasoline-fueled washing-machine motors.



He became a Seventh-day Adventist at about age 16, joining his parents and following the example of his Grandfather Bills. In the Army, he sought to be a conscientious objector.



"He was willing to help in any other way he could," his son Steven said. "We believe that life is sacred, and we don't wish to take lives if possible."



He was sent to England and assigned cleanup duty in hospitals where injured soldiers were brought. He became a sergeant.



"That's where he truly saw what medicine was about and decided that's what he wanted to dedicate the rest of his life to," son Steven said.



"He was a blue-collar guy. He never forgot who he was and where he came from," his son said. "Because he was good with his hands, and his ability to think through things logically, I think those skills made him a better doctor."



He was a graduate of Emmanuel Missionary College, of Berrien Springs, Mich., now called Andrews University, and of Loma Linda School of Medicine in California.



Once in practice and active in Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church, Dr. Bills and other doctors who were members presented seminars on a five-day plan to stop smoking. A goal of the church is to reach out to people with the Gospel, son Steven said, but also "providing for the community in the way that Jesus met people where they were at.



"His honesty showed through in everything he did. He was a naturally charismatic guy who had an ability to get in front of a crowd and make people feel comfortable."



He continued his other pursuits - he built a house boat and an experimental plane. He raced hydroplanes and was a pilot. For most of his life he was an amateur radio operator and regularly communicated with others across the globe.



Surviving are his wife of 57 years the former Luanne Stoll; sons, Brent, Brian, and Steven Bills; eight grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church.



The family suggests tributes to the church.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2019