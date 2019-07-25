Burl E. Steele, Jr.



Burl E. Steele Jr, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, while boating in Lake Erie. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Chuck Steele Sr.; maternal grandfather, Frank Mikac; grandmother, Mary Mikac and cousin, Daniel Ellis Jr.



He is survived by his children, Taelar and Burl III; loving mother, Kathy (Mikac); father, Burl Sr.; sister, Kori; brother in-law, Mike Parker; nephews, Cole, Cade and Coda; nieces, Callie, Carlee and Claire. Also, paternal grandmother, Evelyn Steele; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. All that knew Burl would agree that he would light up a room with his presence. Some would say he was a 95/5 kind of guy. When he walked into a room 95% of the people loved him and the 5% just had not yet met him, but by the end of the evening they too found his spirit and presence irresistible. Burl loved the game of softball and at tournaments around the country was often referred to as the "Mayor" because he knew everybody. He will be missed by many but believe his light will shine in the heavens above where he is now meeting new friends in his 95/5 kind of way. Burl loved his family and accepted his responsibility with full understanding that his main mission was to guide and encourage his children to achieve success and be good people. Burl III just the week before, graduated from high school and joined Taelar in the next phase of their life with their Dad's encouragement. Burl's home was complete with pictures of Taelar and Burl III and his refrigerator covered with pictures of so many invitations, announcements, and pictures of family and friends it was hard to open without something falling to the floor. He recently joined the Uline Company family working as an account manager and was in his wheelhouse helping small businesses achieve success. Although in the early stages with the company his engaging personality, spirit, and ability to connect with people was already paying dividends. Burl had complete assurance found in Christ of where he will spend eternity and we are eternally grateful for that promise!



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd., (at Jackman) Temperance, MI 48182 from 1 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Crossroad Community Church, 6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI 49267 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Pastor Jeff Ellis, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Taelar & Burl III Steele Scholarship Fund.



Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019