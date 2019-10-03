|
Burt Rose
9/17/1931 - 10/1/2019
Burt Rose died peacefully at his residence at Charter Senior Living in Sylvania on Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019. His was a remarkable life.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on September 17, 1931 to Manny and Gertrude Rose, Burt enjoyed an active childhood, playing sports and attending summer camp in up-state Wisconsin through high school. During this time, his family lived in a small apartment in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago.
After high school, Burt joined the U.S. Army and served nearly 2 years in Germany – his corps having responsibility for guarding the German/Russian front.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Army in 1955, Burt sold baby photos in the Chicago suburbs, including Des Plaines, Illinois, where was located the first McDonald's restaurant operated by founder Ray Kroc. Upon vising the restaurant, Burt met Mr. Kroc, who hired him. Burt would then, with his partner, Jerry Isan (also a classmate of Burt's), obtain the franchise rights for the Toledo, Ohio market, where they moved in the late 1950s. Burt and Jerry would ultimately own or have interests in over 30 McDonald's restaurants in Ohio, New York, and Florida. In the late 1960s, Burt was honored as the McDonald's "Operator of the Year". In order to supply the restaurants, Burt and Jerry formed M&M Restaurant Supply which was later sold to Keystone Foods.
After selling their McDonald's restaurants in the 1970s, Burt and Jerry developed commercial real estate in northwest Ohio, mostly along the Monroe Street corridor west of Talmadge Avenue. They also developed bowling centers – starting with Southwyck Lanes in Toledo and, ultimately, 10 additional centers in Florida, Louisiana and Texas.
Burt was a people person – and his favorite venture was the Original Pancake House which he opened in 1974 on Central Avenue (he opened 2 additional locations which later closed) in the Westgate area. Burt enjoyed meeting and serving the customers – he knew most of them by name. Even years after he sold the restaurant in the early 1990s, customers would take time to talk to him when he patronized the restaurant.
When not following his beloved Chicago sports teams, Burt played golf regularly, most often with the same foursome for over 40 years, first at what was Sunnydale Golf Club (later Tamaron), then Glengarry, and then Sylvania Country Club.
In addition to his own recreation, Burt devoted considerable time and money to local charitable causes – most significantly Camp Courageous, the Toledo Jewish Community Center, and serving on the board of trustees of the St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation. For many years in the 1960s and 1970s, Burt was a "big brother" in the "Big Brothers" organization in Toledo, sharing his time and family with children who may not have been blessed with the same family surroundings. Burt was a founding sponsor of the Jamie Farr tournament.
Burt loved his family, and was so proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed going to their events – especially their sporting events. He often would stand at the gate (much as he did at the entrances to his restaurants) and greet each spectator at the door being sure to inform them which of the student athletes participating were his child or grandchild. When events were televised on BCSN, Burt would introduce himself to the game announcers – again, being sure they knew which players were his grandchildren.
Burt left every event and gathering he attended with the attendees smiling and having a great story to tell – often involving Burt. He left us similarly Tuesday morning.
Surviving are his children, Mark (Barb), Joan, Lauren (Eddie), and Jason; grandchildren, Skylar, Jordan, Julian, Taylor and Paige; his sister, Corrine; former wife, Gayle Manton and countless friends including, Mike Liber, Rollie Romanoff, Jim Rose, Jerry Isan and Jerry Levy.
Funeral services will be held this Friday October 4, 2019 at 11AM at Temple Shomer Emunim, 6453 West Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, OH 43560, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Toledo or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019