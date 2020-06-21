Burton "Tex" Lynn WhiteBurton L. White, age 88, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, at SKLD of Perrysburg. He was born January 30, 1932, to Dorwyn and Claudia (Moll) White. The family moved to Bay City, Michigan, where he spent most of his childhood going to the local swimming hole or riding Whizzer bikes to Angola, IN, with a friend. They moved back to Toledo in 1947 where he attended Woodward High School. His favorite class being wood shop where he made, among other things, a rocking horse, book shelf, tables and night stand which are still in use today. He left school in 1949, at the age of 17 and joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served from 1949 – 1959 and earned the title of U.S. Navy Sonarman 1st Class. He served on the U.S.S. Laffey, U.S.S. Chambers, U.S.S. Saratoga and the U.S.S. Willis. He received accommodations for outstanding service, gunfire support & blockade against the enemy, leadership of a Sonar Team, Sonar material readiness and being an expert submarine hunter. While at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, he met the love of his life, Mary Ada (Hamilton) to whom he was married for 62 years. They moved to Texas for a short time where he did commercial engineering, electronics, mechanics, shop work and drafting. He was an entrepreneur. He started fabricating small pieces in the basement of their home and went on to open his own fabricating business, Shawn Allen, from 1964-1968. He then opened Burton White Co. where he sold new and used industrial machinery and had a shop for fabricating and machining. In 1979 he attended the Missouri Auction School where he received his license. He was an industrial and residential auctioneer from 1979 – 1997, although he preferred the industrial (it was what he knew and loved), while continuing to run his other business. He liked to travel and loved to ride his motorcycles. He, Mary and the boys took a motorcycle trip to Lake Placid, NY, he and a friend took a motorcycle trip to South Carolina and if the weather was nice, he preferred the motorcycle rather than the car. He and Mary bought a motor home. Their biggest trip being when they headed out West for a month.He lived his life following the Lord and it showed in his everyday life. He was humble, kind, generous, selfless, caring, loving, compassionate and always treated others the way he wanted to be treated. He was always giving to the less fortunate and if you needed a helping hand he was there whether he knew you or not. He led by example, which in turn instilled these traits in his four children. He accomplished anything he put his mind to with great success and with perseverance, he knew he'd get it done.Burton was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Coral and his great granddaughter, Payton.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary; children, Kathleen (Jack) Cassidy, Shawn (Brenda) White, Cynthia (Steve) Kaczmarek and Tim (Dawn) White; grandchildren, Brock, Heather, Chris, Ryan, Adriane, Joshua, Courtney, Desiree, Amanda, Nicole, Brianna, Tabitha; and 13 great grandchildren.The family would like to extend their thanks to Craig and the staff @ SKLD and Monica from Hospice of Northwest Ohio.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 710 Buckeye St., Toledo, Ohio.In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or SKLD of Perrysburg.