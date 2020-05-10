Byron Warren Koch
07/29/1919 - 04/19/2020
Byron Warren "Butch" Koch passed away peacefully in his sleep in Tustin California on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at age 100. Byron was born in Oregon, Ohio to Zoa (Coy) Koch and Gilbert Carl Koch on July 29, 1919, the youngest of 4 siblings. As a child he worked on the family farm in Oregon, Ohio and attended Clay High School where he earned varsity letters all four years in baseball and basketball. While attending Clay, he met and fell in love with his future wife and best friend, Harriet (Coy) Koch of Oregon, Ohio who passed away in 2007. They married in 1940 and shared 67 magnificent years together.
Butch studied engineering at the University of Toledo and worked 60 years for Doehler-Jarvis, a division of NL Industries specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zinc die casting. He was the Chief Product Development Engineer and an internationally renowned automotive executive having worked closely with the world's largest automotive companies in creating solutions to the most difficult die-cast manufacturing challenges. He logged 74 patents spanning five continents and was recognized for outstanding industry achievements throughout his career. He earned the Automotive Industry's International Award for Technical Excellence for life-time achievements, and The International Zinc Die Cast Award for his powerful designs, and the prestigious American Die Cast Institute 'Award of Excellence' for life contributions, industry impact and his outstanding body-of-work.
Some examples of his design work include: the first aluminum transmission case for GM, the first aluminum engine block for American Motors, the first aluminum power steering housing for Oldsmobile, various aluminum castings for BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Ford, and Chrysler, as well as the core design for Mazda's legendary Wankel rotary engine. He designed and built the largest zinc die casting ever produced and at one point was recognized for having personally developed products that utilized 25% of the entire world's die cast aluminum. As an industry icon for more than half a century he built impressive relationships with clients and friends around the globe, at every level. He was trusted and respected by his clients for always creating winning solutions in a professional, collaborative and pragmatic way. He was admired everywhere and had a long list of friends both inside and outside the business. He had a love for challenges and problem solving. His humble demeanor coupled with hard work and a strong commitment to delivering results made him both a wonderful friend and trusted co-worker. He had a great sense-of-humor and was always engaging, caring and thoughtful. Butch was often described as "one of the nicest people I ever met." He was truly wonderful – one of a kind.
He was an outstanding father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend. He was a joy to be around, loved and admired by all, and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriett; and siblings, George Koch (Mabel), Verna Koch Brim, and James Koch (Jeanette); sister-in-law, Jeannette "June" Smith; and brother-in-law Jack Coy who was killed during a bombing mission over Germany in WW2. Byron is survived by his children, Gary Coy Koch, Jennifer Elaine Zak, and Jack Earl (Retta) Koch; grandchildren, Brittany Koch, Richard (Katrina) Zak, Garry Brian Zak (Lisa Taylor); Elliott (Meg Crowley) Koch; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Zak, Oliver Zak, and Isabella Harriett Koch; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends throughout the world.
Based on current travel restrictions, it is hoped that a memorial service and life celebration can be held in the near future. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Harriet at Willow Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his name to your favorite charity. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 11, 2020.