C. Robert Ponton
C. Robert Ponton, age 83, of Maumee, passed away January 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Bob was born March 21, 1936 to Ruby and Claude Ponton. He was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. Bob proudly served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin. Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his son, Mike; brother, Jim and sisters, Mary Virginia and Carol Ponton. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret Ponton; daughter, Dianne (Brian) Sheets; granddaughter, Tiffanny (Aaron) Fisher; grandson, Britton (Joanne) Brainard; great-grandchildren, Colin Myerholtz, Brenden Myerholtz, Chase Fisher, Marie Brainard and Mark Brainard; his canine companion, Roxie; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900).
Memorial contributions may be made to in Bob's memory.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 10, 2020