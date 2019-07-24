c. Wesley Ellis



C. Wesley Ellis, 89, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at The Grove at Oak Leaf of Sylvania surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 28, 1930 to Clarence W. and Goldia S. (Mumblow) Ellis of Northampton, MA. On June 9, 1955 he married the love of his life, Eleanor Pauly who preceded him in death in 2004.



Wesley was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Maumee. He will be remembered for being a great and loving dad.



He is survived by his children, Scott (Debbie) Ellis and Craig (Ann) Ellis; grandchildren, Marty, Gregory, Daniel, Elizabeth and Nick Ellis; great-grandchildren, Wesson, Grace, Daniel Jr. and Kayden Ellis.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Clarence and Goldia Ellis and beloved wife of 49 years, Eleanor Ellis.



A memorial service in Wesley's memory will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (104 W. Broadway St.) of Maumee, Ohio at 10:30 a.m.. Memorials in his memory may be made to the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice (www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate) who helped the family immensely and kept Wes comfortable till the end. The family is under the care of Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home of Holgate, Ohio. Friends are invited to share a memory of Wesley and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019